Happening Monday: Food giveaway in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach-area residents will have a chance to pick up groceries at no cost on Monday.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The giveaway is in partnership with Food Brings Hope of Volusia County.

The Aug. 26 event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last.

It will be held at:

201 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

The distribution event will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

