$1.5 million grant allows Valencia College to offer GED courses in Orange County for free

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Valencia College’s Orange County campus now helps people get their GED through the YouthBuild program.

The college obtained a 3-year, $1.5 million U.S. Department of Labor grant to expand its Osceola County YouthBuild program to Orange County.

YouthBuild provides education and job training to youth ages 16-24 who left high school without a diploma.

In 2017, Valencia launched its first YouthBuild classes at the Osceola Campus, now it will expand the program to its Orange County campus.

In Orange County, the program will start with carpentry classes for now and as the program continues more programs will be implemented.

“Youth build programs do exist nationwide, but even if they do or even if they don’t have the funding, there absolutely needs to be an alternative for students that are not thriving in traditional high schools,” said Bridget Valle, Director of Youth Programs and Services.

Valle said since the program started, 92% of the students enrolled have earned a diploma, and 75% are employed and continuing their education.

Cesar Jimenez joined the program in Osceola after not completing high school during the pandemic. Jimenez said he struggled with virtual learning.

“Not completing high school is definitely on the forefront of your fears, especially coming to your parents about it,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez found the program on social media, signed up to get his GED, graduated, and continues to take classes in welding while working a full-time job.

“Coming from a point, [like you said], just hopeless, and you just don’t have a direction to now seeing yourself with something you didn’t think you were going to achieve. It’s a great feeling,” said Jimenez.

After leaving high school in his freshman year, Jimenez said YouthBuild changed his life, allowing him to get a diploma, and feel better about the man he has become.

The program is a 12-week paid internship with Habitat and, upon completion of the program, an additional 12-week paid work experience through CareerSource Central Florida.

In the program, students split their time between studying for the GED test and doing hands-on training in construction skills, such as carpentry and project management.

To be eligible for YouthBuild, students must be between 16 and 24, meet income guidelines, need a high school diploma or GED, and be legally authorized to work in the United States.

Students must live in one of the following zip codes in the Orlando area: 32808 or 32811.

There is still time to apply starting in September by attending an orientation session.

