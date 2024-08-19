Central Florida teachers receive a special surprise from Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World helped Florida teachers celebrate another year of learning on Friday.

Disney welcomed Central Florida teachers back to school with some extra magic and a visit from pals Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and Pluto.

The theme park and resort company donated to public schools across Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Polk and Lake Counties.

This donation will bring more programs and resources to Florida, including those that support the next generation of dreamers.

“I used to work at Disney, and I always try to bring Disney magic into my classroom,” said Elizabeth Castillo, a teacher at Discovery Intermediate in Osceola County. “Their support of teachers means everything to me.”

Serita Beamon, the superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools, said this will also help students access career mentors and scholarships.

Walt Disney World will unveil other opportunities for students during The Summer of Sharing.

