Happening Saturday: CommUNITY Rainbow Run in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Downtown Orlando will be closed Saturday for the 8th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run.

The City of Orlando is organizing this year’s event.

City officials decided to move the start of the run to Orlando City Hall.

Past events were organized by onePULSE and began at Wadeview Park.

Organizers said the 4.9k distance will continue to honor the 49 angels who died, the survivors, and everyone else who has been impacted by the 2016 massacre at Pulse.

On the new route, participants will depart City Hall Plaza, travel south along Orange Avenue as far as the former nightclub site, and then turn around and head north on Orange Avenue, finishing back to City Hall.

The 8th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run and festival starts at 7 a.m. and runs through 10:30 a.m.

