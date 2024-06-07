Local

Happening Saturday: CommUNITY Rainbow Run in Orlando

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Downtown Orlando will be closed Saturday for the 8th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The City of Orlando is organizing this year’s event.

City officials decided to move the start of the run to Orlando City Hall.

Previous: 2024 CommUNITY Rainbow Run moving to new location in Orlando

Past events were organized by onePULSE and began at Wadeview Park.

Organizers said the 4.9k distance will continue to honor the 49 angels who died, the survivors, and everyone else who has been impacted by the 2016 massacre at Pulse.

READ: How new PULSE Memorial consultant plans to heal community, build memorial

On the new route, participants will depart City Hall Plaza, travel south along Orange Avenue as far as the former nightclub site, and then turn around and head north on Orange Avenue, finishing back to City Hall.

The 8th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run and festival starts at 7 a.m. and runs through 10:30 a.m.

For more information on the CommUNITY Rainbow Run, click here.

Image 1 of 8

Back to the run: Wadeview Park filled with love in the 7th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read