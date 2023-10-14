Happening Saturday: Walk to honor White Cane Awareness Day in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cane might look like a simple stick to the average eye, but for those who are blind or visually impaired, it’s an essential tool for independent living.

The white cane has come to symbolize freedom, allowing the visually challenged to move safely about their communities.

On Saturday, you can honor the white cane and those who depend on it every day.

Members of the Greater Orlando Council of the Blind, Central Florida Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, and Lighthouse Central Florida have organized a walk to recognize White Cane Awareness Day.

The 2 1/2-mile walk will take place around Lake Baldwin in Orlando on Oct. 14.

Organizers said the walk will begin at 11 a.m. and should take about 45 minutes to complete.

Participants are asked to meet beforehand at Café 906 in Baldwin Park, located at:

4932 New Broad Street, Orlando, Florida 32814

The event is scheduled to end at 2 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group