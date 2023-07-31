Happening this week: Sprouts Farmers Market opening new store in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sprouts Farmers Market is celebrating the grand opening of its sixth location in Central Florida.

The newest location will open at 12500 Lake Underhill Road in the Waterford Lakes on Friday.

Officials said they’ll host a ribbon cutting at 6:45 a.m. and the store will open at 7 a.m.

The first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free “Goodness it’s Free” reusable goodie bag filled with products and samples.

Read: Man turns himself in after weekend shooting in east Orange County

Officials said the celebrations will continue all weekend with a “pop-up party” outside the store featuring seasonal produce samples, games, face painting, and artists carving large produce.

The location will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Read: US returns manuscript signed by Hernando Cortés in 1527 to Mexico’s national archives





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group