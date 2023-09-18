Happening today: Central Florida Zoo hosting job fair

SANFORD, Fla. — If you’re looking for work, the Central Florida Zoo may be the place for you.

The zoo is hosting a job fair on Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. outside of the Wayne M. Densch Discovery Center on zoo property, located at 3755 W. Seminole Blvd. in Sanford.

The Zoo Job Fair will feature on-the-spot interviews for positions ranging from gift shop attendants, housekeeping, food & beverage, attractions, Seminole Aerial Adventures, facilities, public safety and accounting.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes.

