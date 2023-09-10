Spooky animal fun is coming to the Central Florida Zoo next month

SANFORD, Fla. — Fans can prepare for the wildest Halloween event in Sanford for three weekends in October.

Guests can visit the Central Florida Zoo for frighteningly good fun as part of the Zoo Boo Bash, sponsored by Orlando Health.

The party will feature treat stations and a trick-or-treat path.

Publix will supply the candy.

All the events are family-friendly, and guests of all ages are encouraged to wear their best costumes.

Zoo Boo Bash is included with general admission.

The celebration will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29.

