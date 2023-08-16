Happening today: Daytona Beach to consider revoking Razzle’s nightclub’s extended hour permit

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Leaders in Daytona Beach plan to discuss revoking the permit that allows a popular nightclub to stay open past midnight on Wednesday.

Last month, Razzle’s nightclub was the scene of a shooting that injured three people. And in the past year, police said there have been more than 120 calls for service related to the bar.

On Aug. 10, Police Chief Jakari Young suspended the nightclub’s extended hours permit, which allows the bar to remain open until 2 a.m., or 3 a.m. on certain days.

The city will hold an emergency hearing to discuss that suspension, and possible revocation of the permit, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Read: Daytona Beach police say woman accused in shooting that injured 4 brought gun into nightclub

Channel 9 will have a crew at the meeting and will bring you live updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group