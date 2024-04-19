Happening today: Food giveaways in DeLand and Fruitland Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold food distribution events in Volusia and Lake counties on April 19.

At 9 a.m. in DeLand, Farm Share will be at the Veterans Stand Down event at Volusia County Fairgrounds.

Friday’s food giveaway, which is geared toward veterans and their families, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Volusia County Fairgrounds is located at:

3150 East New York Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724

See the map below for event location:

The food distribution will last until supplies run out.

@HealthyVolusia will offer free Narcan and immunizations when @CountyOfVolusia Veterans Services Division hosts the annual Veterans Stand Down April 19-20 at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3100 E. New York Ave., DeLand. Learn more https://t.co/BB5JCxnFb7 pic.twitter.com/vNpdKCrI5T — HealthyVolusia (@HealthyVolusia) April 5, 2024

Farm Share will also make a stop in Fruitland Park on Friday, where organizers will be handing out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The event is in partnership with Community United Methodist Church and New Covenant United Methodist Church.

The giveaway is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at:

309 College Ave, Fruitland Park, Florida 34731

See the map below for event location:

The distributions will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

Farm Share to distribute food on April 19 in DeLand and Fruitland Park. (Farm Share)

