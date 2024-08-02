Happening today: Job fair for school bus drivers and monitors in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools is looking to beef up staffing for the upcoming school year.
Transportation officials said the district is in need of bus drivers and bus monitors.
So SCPS is hosting a Transportation Job Fair on Friday.
You can visit the hiring event on Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It will be held at:
- 2310 East State Road 46, Sanford, Florida 32771
