Local

Happening today: Job fair for school bus drivers and monitors in Seminole County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

SCPS is hiring school bus drivers and monitors FILE IMAGE: Parked school bus

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools is looking to beef up staffing for the upcoming school year.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Transportation officials said the district is in need of bus drivers and bus monitors.

So SCPS is hosting a Transportation Job Fair on Friday.

READ: ‘Still about 100 drivers down’: OCPS needs bus drivers for upcoming school year

You can visit the hiring event on Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be held at:

  • 2310 East State Road 46, Sanford, Florida 32771

For a look at all career opportunities with SCPS, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read