Happening today: Sanford leaders to cut ribbon on affordable housing complex

SANFORD, Fla. — Officials will cut the ribbon Thursday on a multi-million dollar affordable housing project in Sanford.

The community features 84 affordable units in the historic Sanford neighborhood of Goldsboro.

In order to qualify, residents need to make 35% to 60% of the local median income.

The property will be the third project the Sanford Housing Authority has opened this year.

It’s located at the former site of Monroe Landings, a public housing complex deemed uninhabitable and condemned in 2012.

Today’s ribbon cutting is set for 11 a.m.

