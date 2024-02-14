Happening today: Sentencing for man who dragged deputy during 2019 traffic stop in Lake Mary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man recently found guilty of attempted manslaughter for dragging a Seminole County deputy during a traffic stop, will be back in court Wednesday.

Rocky Rudolph Jr. is scheduled for his sentencing hearing at 9 a.m.

In 2019, body camera video captured Rudolph dragging former Seminole County Deputy Aaron Blaise with his SUV toward Interstate 4 in Lake Mary.

Rudolph’s defense said he was acting in fear for his life when he drove off.

Former Seminole County deputy dragged during 2019 traffic stop (WFTV)

Rudolph was facing an attempted murder charge, but on Jan. 24, a jury returned a guilty verdict of attempted manslaughter, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing/attempting to elude, and other charges.

Rudolph, a convicted felon, faces a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.

