Happening Wednesday: Food giveaway in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand-area residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost this coming Wednesday.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold a food giveaway.

Organizers said the distribution will be hosted in conjunction with The Antioch Church of DeLand.

READ: Recall alert: 27K children’s pajamas sold exclusively by Amazon recalled

The July 10 event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be held at:

301 West Beresford Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720

See the map below for event location:

The giveaway will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

READ: Recall alert: 39K hair dryers recalled over shock, electrocution hazard

Wednesday’s event will be on a first-come, first-served basis and is scheduled to operate while supplies last.

Farm Share event in DeLand A food distribution is set for July 10. (Farm Share)

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group