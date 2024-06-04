Happening Wednesday: Hiring fair in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job in Seminole County, we’ve got a solid lead.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
County officials will be holding a job fair on Wednesday in Lake Mary.
The June 5 hiring event will happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Mary Events Center.
READ: One final spin: Pat Sajak’s final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ airs this week
That’s located at:
- 260 North Country Club Road, Lake Mary, Florida 32746
Organizers said hiring will be for various positions in Seminole County.
READ: Man charged with vandalizing more than 20 Seminole County license plate readers
Participating divisions are set to include:
- Utilities (Sewer Utility Collections, Water Treatment Plant Operator)
- Greenways & Natural Lands (Trades Worker)
- Parks & Recreation (Maintenance Worker, Recreation Facility Manager)
- Solid Waste (Maintenance Worker, Solid Waste Operator, Scale Operator)
- Information Technology
- Roads & Stormwater (Maintenance Worker, Equipment Operator, Crew Chief, Team Leader)
- Animal Services (Animal Care Specialist, Animal Services Officer)
To learn from about available positions, click here.
JOB FAIR: Seminole County Government will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, June 5 at the Lake Mary Events Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.— Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) May 30, 2024
The County will be hiring for a wide range of positions, both in-office and field positions, for several divisions.
A few divisions who will… pic.twitter.com/AzpcEDht8n
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group