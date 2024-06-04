Happening Wednesday: Hiring fair in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job in Seminole County, we’ve got a solid lead.

County officials will be holding a job fair on Wednesday in Lake Mary.

The June 5 hiring event will happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Mary Events Center.

READ: One final spin: Pat Sajak’s final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ airs this week

That’s located at:

260 North Country Club Road, Lake Mary, Florida 32746

Organizers said hiring will be for various positions in Seminole County.

READ: Man charged with vandalizing more than 20 Seminole County license plate readers

Participating divisions are set to include:

Utilities (Sewer Utility Collections, Water Treatment Plant Operator)

Greenways & Natural Lands (Trades Worker)

Parks & Recreation (Maintenance Worker, Recreation Facility Manager)

Solid Waste (Maintenance Worker, Solid Waste Operator, Scale Operator)

Information Technology

Roads & Stormwater (Maintenance Worker, Equipment Operator, Crew Chief, Team Leader)

Animal Services (Animal Care Specialist, Animal Services Officer)

To learn from about available positions, click here.

JOB FAIR: Seminole County Government will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, June 5 at the Lake Mary Events Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.



The County will be hiring for a wide range of positions, both in-office and field positions, for several divisions.



A few divisions who will… pic.twitter.com/AzpcEDht8n — Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) May 30, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group