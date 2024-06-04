Local

Happening Wednesday: Hiring fair in Seminole County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Seminole County logo Seminole County is hosting a job fair on June 5. (Seminole County Government)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job in Seminole County, we’ve got a solid lead.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

County officials will be holding a job fair on Wednesday in Lake Mary.

The June 5 hiring event will happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Mary Events Center.

READ: One final spin: Pat Sajak’s final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ airs this week

That’s located at:

  • 260 North Country Club Road, Lake Mary, Florida 32746

Organizers said hiring will be for various positions in Seminole County.

READ: Man charged with vandalizing more than 20 Seminole County license plate readers

Participating divisions are set to include:

  • Utilities (Sewer Utility Collections, Water Treatment Plant Operator)
  • Greenways & Natural Lands (Trades Worker)
  • Parks & Recreation (Maintenance Worker, Recreation Facility Manager)
  • Solid Waste (Maintenance Worker, Solid Waste Operator, Scale Operator)
  • Information Technology
  • Roads & Stormwater (Maintenance Worker, Equipment Operator, Crew Chief, Team Leader)
  • Animal Services (Animal Care Specialist, Animal Services Officer)

To learn from about available positions, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read