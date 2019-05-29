Happily ever after: Dog shot in face in Lake County finds ‘furever' home

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 3-year-old dog that was shot in the face in Lake County last week found his ‘furever’ home on Tuesday.
The pit bull/Lab mix named Chance was found with a bullet wound to his face in the front yard of a Fruitland Park home on May 20.
Related Headlines
After being treated for his injuries and his owner never coming forward, he was put up for adoption on Sunday at the Lake County Animal Shelter.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Shelter staff posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that Chance was getting a second chance at life after being adopted by two Walt Disney World cast members.
Read more about Chance’s story – including how he got his name – here.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}