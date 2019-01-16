  • Have you seen her? Kissimmee teen with medical condition missing since Jan. 2

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help find a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since January.

     

    Investigators said 15-year-old Ayvienne Williams was last seen on Jan.2 at her home on Shadow Creek Drive in Kissimmee.

     

    The next morning she was gone, her family said.

     

    The family said Ayvienne has a medical condition and left her prescriptions behind.

