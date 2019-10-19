Have you seen her? Police searching for missing woman with Alzheimer's

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - Authorities are searching for Gloria Reed, who went missing Saturday morning in South Daytona.
Police said Reed was last seen by her neighbor around 8:30 a.m. when she asked if they had an umbrella.
According to police, Reed has early stages of dementia.
Police said she lives on Lantern Drive and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.
Authorities said Reed does not drive and does not own a cellphone.
Reed stands 5 feet 4 inches and is 130 pounds. She wears glasses and has short hair.
Anyone with information regarding Reed's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
