ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orlando Police wants to help reunite a missing dog with her owner, after the five-year-old pitbull-mix ran from the scene of a car accident Friday.
Police tweeted Monday they were responding to a crash on SR-408 on Aug. 3 near Orange Blossom Trail.
As officers responded to the crash, Lacey ran from the scene and has been missing ever since.
Lacey’s owner is offering a $100 reward for her return.
Lacey is a five-year-old pitbull-mix. She has a tan back and a white face and bellow. She weighs around 70 pounds and has a hurt back leg. She may or may not have a collar on.
Police said if you have information, please call 321-276-9307.
Have you seen Lacey? On 8/3/18, we responded to a vehicle crash on SR 408 near Orange Blossom Tr. Lacey ran from the crash and is still missing. The dog’s owner is offering a reward for her return. Please call the number on the flyer if located. pic.twitter.com/VeqIv2eIoQ— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 6, 2018
