  • Have you seen Lacey? $100 reward for missing dog who ran from scene of a crash

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orlando Police wants to help reunite a missing dog with her owner, after the five-year-old pitbull-mix ran from the scene of a car accident Friday.

    Police tweeted Monday they were responding to a crash on SR-408 on Aug. 3 near Orange Blossom Trail.

    As officers responded to the crash, Lacey ran from the scene and has been missing ever since.

    Lacey’s owner is offering a $100 reward for her return.

    Lacey is a five-year-old pitbull-mix. She has a tan back and a white face and bellow. She weighs around 70 pounds and has a hurt back leg. She may or may not have a collar on.

    Police said if you have information, please call 321-276-9307.

     

