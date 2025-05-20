‘We have dragons’: Experience How to Train Your Dragon at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to soar through the skies of Berk at one of the five lands at Epic Universe. How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, where Vikings and fire-breathing dragons exist together in harmony.

Guests will be able to enjoy the experience of flying with dragons in a world based on the “How to Train Your Dragon” collection of films.

Visitors will have the chance to meet the icon duo: Hiccup and Toothless. But guests should keep an eye out for other characters from the movie, such as Astrid, Stormfly, Ruffnut, and Tuffnut, who will be roaming around the land

Universal also said there are over 30 “animated and static” dragons across Brek, representing “17 unique species”.

“How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk” will have three rides:

Hiccup’s Wing Gliders: Universal Resorts describes the coaster as a family-friendly ride that launches riders alongside dragons, twisting and swooping over the village rooftops at Berk.

Dragon Racers Rally: The theme park said this is a spinning, thrill ride which is simulating dragon racing. You may want to hold tight as your dragon dives and spins mid-air.

Fyre Drill: Visitors will be able to get soaked as they battle other Vikings with water cannons to put out wild dragon fires.

Viking Training Camp: According to Universal, the training camp is a multi-level playground perfect for younger dragon trainers.

