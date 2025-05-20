LIVE BLOG: WFTV is live at Epic Universe in preparation for grand opening

ORLANDO, Fla. — The grand opening of Universal’s Epic Universe is this Thursday, but WFTV is there now to offer an exclusive sneak peek into the experience.

Reporter Geovany Dias is visiting the parks to gather updates and share an exclusive sneak peek. We’ll keep you posted on this story throughout the day.

You can also keep up with Geovany on WFTV Channel 9’s Facebook and X.

FACEBOOK LIVE HITS

Posted by WFTV Channel 9 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Posted by WFTV Channel 9 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

We'll be live throughout the week with exclusive looks at Epic Universe's epic opening! Keep up with our coverage right here on Facebook and on our website here >> at.wftv.com/4kgZA4O Posted by WFTV Channel 9 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Posted by WFTV Channel 9 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

X POSTS

Watch WFTV live at noon for more coverage of Epic Universe pic.twitter.com/cV2I3iyHTt — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

There are 17 moving dragons at the Isle of Berk pic.twitter.com/vHNcqp2bX1 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

It’s all about the details pic.twitter.com/DTJNJpZU71 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

Look at the details of this land! pic.twitter.com/LBVN9CMmxz — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

Here is the entrance to Berk! pic.twitter.com/WYIVj7GpuC — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

We have entered How to Train Your Dragon Isle of Berk pic.twitter.com/l8t728bkBF — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

Ready for an epic day at Epic Universe! Our Geovany Dias and Beatriz Oliveira will be taking you along as they get an inside look at the new theme park. pic.twitter.com/KSR1Ku0v0X — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

