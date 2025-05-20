Local

LIVE BLOG: WFTV is live at Epic Universe in preparation for grand opening

By WFTV.com News Staff
Geovany Dias, Channel 9 reporter Channel 9 is broadcasting live at the Epic Universe grand opening. (WFTV/WFTV)
By WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — The grand opening of Universal’s Epic Universe is this Thursday, but WFTV is there now to offer an exclusive sneak peek into the experience.

Reporter Geovany Dias is visiting the parks to gather updates and share an exclusive sneak peek. We’ll keep you posted on this story throughout the day.

You can also keep up with Geovany on WFTV Channel 9’s Facebook and X.

FACEBOOK LIVE HITS

Posted by WFTV Channel 9 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Posted by WFTV Channel 9 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

We'll be live throughout the week with exclusive looks at Epic Universe's epic opening! Keep up with our coverage right here on Facebook and on our website here >> at.wftv.com/4kgZA4O

Posted by WFTV Channel 9 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Posted by WFTV Channel 9 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

X POSTS

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read