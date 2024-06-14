‘He did not care’: Titusville man to serve 40 years in roadway shooting death

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly two months after he was found guilty of second-degree murder, a 25-year-old Titusville man was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

On February 25 ,2020, 62-year-old Rickie Gilbert was shot and killed by a stray bullet while riding in his car on the way to church.

Prosecutors said the defendant, Quantay Byrom and an unidentified passenger, were firing at a third car, when Gilbert was inadvertently shot.

Seventeen shots were fired.

On Thursday, Gilbert’s wife of 38 years addressed the court during Byrom’s sentencing.

Angela Gilbert said, “If he would go down a road shooting at car that his cousin is in, what chance do we have? None. He shot my husband, but he could have easily shot any child on that road, any child on that road. He did not care.”

Once Byrom’s sentence is served, he will be placed on lifetime probation.

