‘He was a good kid’: Only Channel 9 speaks with coach of teen killed in I-Drive crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Coach Ramirez has good memories of Santiago Torres.

“He was funny, fun to practice. He never complained,” said Ramirez who spoke exclusively with Channel 9. “He looked into the future like ‘when I turn 18 or 19, I want to be this, I want to be that;’ he tried to be better every day.”

According to his coach, Torres hoped to be a professional soccer player, but his life was cut short.

Florida Highway Patrol said he was behind the wheel of a 2006 Ford Fusion that crashed against a concrete sign on International Drive on Monday.

According to FHP, Torres only had a learner’s permit and was not allowed to drive at the time of the day.

Santiago’s team is now honoring their friend.

“We had a moment of silence on Monday. We prayed,” said Coach Ramirez. “Two weeks ago, he gave me a hug and said I’m sorry, because probably was going to miss some practices. He gave me a good hug, a strong and I said don’t worry about it.”

Santiago wasn’t alone at the time of the crash. The passenger, 16-year-old Andri Villalobos, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Channel 9 has learned that he died hours later.

The Florida Highway Patrol says In 2023, there were more than 110,000 crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day - the period known and the deadliest days of summer.

“The top two citations that they get the top two violations are unlawful speeding, as well as careless driving,” said Migdalisis Garcia, with the FHP. “We want to take this time to remind parents and remind these teen drivers are now obtaining their driver’s license the importance of practicing safe driving.”

The team is now preparing to honor the 16-year-old with a memorial over the weekend.

