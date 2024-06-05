Car crashes into Orange County apartment building

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon near Rio Grande and Holden Avenues.

Photos shared with Channel 9 show a car that crashed through a screen enclosure and struck the front door of one of the apartment units.

Paramedics with Orange County Fire Rescue said no one was hurt in the crash.

However, officials said two people experiencing unrelated medical issues were taken to the hospital from that same scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

