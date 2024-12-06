‘He was smiling’: Florida dog abandoned along I-75 during Hurricane Milton adopted

TAMPA, Fla. — A bull terrier that was abandoned as Hurricane Milton approached has a new home.

“Trooper” was found by Florida Highway Patrol tied to a fence and in chest-deep water in the Tampa area.

After weeks in shelters, Trooper found his forever home with Frank and Carla Spina, who drove over seven hours to adopt him.

Read: Troopers: Man arrested after leaving dog tied to fence along I-75 as Hurricane Milton approached

“They told me the story about him being abused by a male. I said, ‘I’ve done this for 33 years, I just need five minutes,” said Frank Spina. “It was within 60 seconds; he was under my legs, and I was scratching him, and he was smiling.”

After his traumatic ordeal, Trooper is now safe, happy, and loved.

Read: ‘He likes to beat up cats’: Brevard County man arrested for animal cruelty, sheriff says

Trooper is enjoying life with his new sister, Dallas, and a family that says they feel lucky to have him.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group