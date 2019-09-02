0 Heading to a shelter? Here's what to expect, what you need to take

WHAT TO TAKE

- A 30-day supply of all required medications.

- Copy of all prescriptions and their dosage or treatment information.

- All medical equipment and supplies (oxygen tanks, etc.) required to sustain the special needs of an individual for a minimum of two weeks.

- Medical information including the name and phone number of medical provider/doctor, home health agency, copies of your medical insurance and/or Medicare and Medicaid cards.

- Personal information (Identification with photo and current address, Social Security card, insurance papers, emergency contacts and any other valuable papers).

- Any special dietary needs or food (must be nonperishable).

- Backup energy sources for essential medical equipment.

(Source: FloridaDisaster.org)

WHAT TO EXPECT

- The state provides safe refuge in temporary emergency shelters often located in schools, office buildings, tents or other facilities. General population shelters are well stocked with basic necessities for survival including food, water and a warm place to sleep.

- Shelters will not be able to provide the same level of convenience as a family member's home or a hotel. Oftentimes, shelters can be crowded, noisy, boring, short-staffed and have very little privacy.

- It should also be expected that although a general population shelter is able to provide basic first aid, a person with disabilities/special needs should consider looking into eligibility requirements for a special needs shelter if their particular medical condition requires daily assistance.

(Source: FloridaDisaster.org)

SHELTERING WITH PETS/SERVICE ANIMAL

- You will need to make plans in advance for your service animals or pets. Service animals and pets need appropriate evacuation plans just like you. If you must evacuate your home, take your pets and service animals with you when possible.

- If you are going to a public emergency shelter, it is important to remember that most shelters DO NOT PERMIT PETS, although they DO PERMIT SERVICE ANIMALS. There may be pet-friendly shelters located in your area, but you will need to research that in advance to find out where those pet-friendly shelters are located.

- If there are no pet-friendly shelters in your area, or if you think you will be unable to travel to the nearest one, you will need to identify shelter alternatives that suit your needs, as well as those of your pets.

*Service animals who assist people with disabilities are allowed in Red Cross shelters.

(Source: FloridaDisaster.org)

Search for pet-friendly hotels and motels: https://www.petswelcome.com/

