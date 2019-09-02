  • Hurricane Dorian: 9 Things to know as we start the week

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    1. DORIAN'S TRACK: Hurricane Dorian’s eye is "wobbling" over the Bahamas' northernmost island, as the Category 5 storm continues to inch west at just 1 mph, according to the National Weather Center. The center of the storm was about 35 miles east-northeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama and 120 miles east of West Palm Beach. Get the latest updates here: https://at.wftv.com/2kkv5m8

    2. CLOSURES: Some Central Florida schools, universities and colleges have announced closures ahead of Hurricane Dorian as it makes its way toward Florida.

    3. TRASH COLLECTION: Some Central Florida counties and cities have announced changes to trash/recycling/debris collection services ahead of Hurricane Dorian's possible arrival.

    4. EVACUATION/TOLLS: The state of Florida has designated evacuation zones in most of the state's coastal counties: Volusia County | Brevard County | Flagler County. Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended tolls on Florida's Turnpike Mainline and selected toll roads across the state ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

    5. TRAVEL/TRANSPORTATION: Whether you have travel plans, use the bus service or plan on taking a cruise, Hurricane Dorian’s possible arrival has changed schedules.

    6. SANDBAGS: Most counties have finished distributing sandbags Sunday, but you can check each county’s website here: Orange County | Seminole County | Volusia County | Brevard County | Osceola County | Polk County | Marion County | Sumter County | Lake County

    7. SHELTERS: Find a hurricane shelter in Central Florida: https://at.wftv.com/2LcOP64 

    8. SUBMIT PHOTOS: Preparations are underway across Central Florida as Hurricane Dorian inches closer. Viewers have submitted photos of boarded-up homes and other preps. Send in your pics here: wftvinstagram@wftv.com or use #StormAlert9.

    9. STAY INFORMED: WFTV has composed a comprehensive list of the multiple ways you can access our coverage of the storm. Details here: https://at.wftv.com/30NC5Is

     

     

