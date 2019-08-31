Coastal, low-lying Flagler County residents urged to prepare for evacuations Sunday

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County officials are urging residents who live along the coast and in low-lying areas to prepare to evacuate Sunday morning as Hurricane Dorian inches toward the coast.
Flageler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said residents who live in evacuation zones A, B, C and F, as well as in mobile homes or low-lying areas, should be ready to leave Sunday morning.
"Some uncertainty still exists in the track the storm takes, but we remain at risk for severe impacts for our area," Lord said. "We need everyone to be prepared, but especially those in the coastal area, near the Intracoastal, and out west near Crescent and Dead lakes. Evacuations always include people in mobile homes, and low areas that are flood prone."
Lord said residents who have social media Nextdoor accounts have been notified of their evacuation zones.
Lord said The Woodlands is the entire evacuation zone C. He said zones A and B are essentially the areas east of Florida Park Drive and Colbert Lane, and zone F is western Flagler County near the lakes.
City officials said residents can check www.flaglercounty.org, and follow "Flagler County Government" or "Flagler County Emergency Management" on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.
