0 Hurricane Dorian: Which local schools are open and when?

Some Central Florida schools have announced closures ahead of Hurricane Dorian as it makes its way toward Florida.

Orange County Schools

Orange County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian. The district said the make-up day will be Oct. 18.

All OCPS schools and buildings will be CLOSED Tuesday, September 3. OCPS continues to monitor #HurricaneDorian with @OrangeCoFL, @citybeautiful & @NWSMelbourne.



Determination for beyond Tues will be made when more information is available. Make-up date is Oct 18. pic.twitter.com/ubJiRphuY2 — OCPS News (@OCPSnews) August 30, 2019

Windermere Preparatory School will also be closed on Tuesday.

Brevard County Schools

Brevard Public Schools are open and operate normally on Friday. All school activities are canceled on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Osceola County schools

The Osceola School District announced Friday that classes are canceled on Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian.

"Parents will receive important information and updates from the district through call-out messages and Remind text messages. Parents and community residents are also encouraged to monitor the district's social media posts and website at www.osceolaschools.net for any further school district updates," the district said.

Seminole County Public Schools

Seminole County Public Schools announced Friday that classes are canceled Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian.

"We will continue to work with and be in full communication with the Emergency Operation Center throughout the storm. Announcements of any additional school closures will be made, if necessary, at a later date," the school district said.

The district said both the school board meeting and budget hearing have also been canceled on Tuesday.

All regularly scheduled events will be held Friday. But all events, facility rentals and activities are canceled Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Sumter District Schools

Sumter District Schools announced Friday that classes are canceled for Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian. Classes are already canceled on Monday due to Labor Day.

"Any other school cancelations will be posted on our website, or communicated through our call out system, school signs and TV/Radio media outlets," the district said.

We will be updating this list when more schools/counties announce closures.

