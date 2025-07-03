Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to be audited following Marcos Lopez arrest

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An audit will be conducted for the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. This follows the racketeering arrest of now-suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez

County manager Don Fisher and interim Sheriff Christopher Blackmon recently met to discuss key matters of importance to the sheriff’s office, including its budget, which is due for county review and approval later this year.

During these discussions, Blackmon expressed interest in having a forensic audit conducted regarding certain aspects of the department. Fisher agreed to provide the funds necessary to engage a qualified auditor who specializes in law enforcement and forensic audits.

The ultimate decision to engage the auditor remains in Blackmon’s purview.

The county says it supports Blackmon and the men and women of the sheriff’s office.

