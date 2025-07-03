Possible tropical depression developing off Florida coast this holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, eyes remain on an area of unsettled weather near Florida.

We’ll likely see an area of low pressure develop along the same front stalled north of Florida this weekend.

This could lead to a slow developing tropical depression off the northeast coast this weekend or early next week that would drift away from the central Florida coastline next week.

This potential development brings no significant changes to the local forecast. It may actually help to dry central Florida out next week and return it back to a more seasonal pattern.

