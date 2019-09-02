BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County shelters are open and mandatory evacuation orders are underway for some Monday morning.
Brevard County Emergency Management officials said those living in mobile and manufactured homes, low-lying flood-prone areas, those living on the barrier islands and anyone with a disability will need to evacuate starting at 8 a.m. Monday.
Originally, the county had planned on putting the evacuation order into place Sunday morning.
The county is bracing for wind and rain, but nobody knows just how serious the conditions will be.
Residents and authorities are doing what they can to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
Below is a list of shelters available within the county:
9/1/19 | 1PM: Brevard County Opens Shelters for Hurricane #Dorian at 5PM today. DO NOT SHOW UP BEFORE 5PM! pic.twitter.com/QgyrbGt504— Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) September 1, 2019
To determine whether an address is located in an evacuation zone, visit https://bit.ly/2wKvjq0 to plug in the address at the search engine in the upper left-hand corner.
Information can be obtained from @BrevardEOC on Twitter, Brevard County Emergency Management on Facebook, www.embrevard.com, by texting BrevardEOC to 888777, or by calling 2-1-1.
