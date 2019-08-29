0 Central Florida universities, colleges to close ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

Several Central Florida universities and colleges are closing ahead of Hurricane Dorian, as it moves its way toward Florida.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA:

“In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on Central Florida, UCF will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The university will remain closed through at least Tuesday, Sept. 3.



UCF will assess conditions on campus and throughout the region following the storm’s expected impact. UCF will only reopen when it is safe to do so, and decisions also will take into account other factors, such as damage and power loss throughout the region.

UCF will monitor the hurricane and share more information about campus closures and openings as information is available. Regular updates will be shared on UCF's website, www.ucf.edu, and through UCF and the UCF Police Department’s social media accounts, primarily Facebook and Twitter (@UCF and @UCFPolice).

More details are available here: http://bit.ly/ucf-dorian and here: http://bit.ly/ucf-dorian-faq. These stories will be regularly updated.”

VALENCIA COLLEGE:

“Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian, all Valencia College campuses will close starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, and will remain closed through Tuesday, Sept. 3. All classes and campus activities are canceled.

College officials are closely monitoring the storm’s path. At this time, Valencia officials anticipate that the college will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Because the storm is not expected to make landfall until late Sunday, Valencia students who live in UnionWest at the Downtown Campus are encouraged to move to safe off-campus locations by no later than noon Sunday, Sept. 1.

UnionWest residents who wish to remain on campus will be allowed to remain in their rooms.

As a reminder, the college does not serve as a public shelter during hurricanes.

All hurricane-related updates will be communicated through the college’s website, www.valenciacollege.edu and on the college’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.”

STETSON UNIVERSITY:

“Due to Hurricane Dorian, Stetson University is canceling classes at its DeLand campus after 12 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30. Classes are canceled for all four campuses -- DeLand, Celebration, the Tampa Center and College of Law in Gulfport -- Saturday, Aug. 31 through Tuesday, Sept. 3. "

DORIAN STORIES:

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Like WFTV Channel 9 on Facebook 👍🏻

© 2019 Cox Media Group.