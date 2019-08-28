Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency in advance of Dorian's arrival

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for Florida counties that may be in the path of Hurricane Dorian, according to a news release.
DeSantis is urging all Floridians on the east coast to prepare for impact following the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center that predict Dorian making landfall on Florida's east coast as a hurricane.
A state of emergency ensures that officials will have ample time and resources to prepare.
In a statement, DeSantis said:
"Today, I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian. It's important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare."
President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration so federal assistance would be directed to Puerto Rico on Tuesday evening.
