  • President Trump approves emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as island readies for TS Dorian

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    With Tropical Storm Dorian nearing Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump declared an emergency so that federal assistance to be directed to the island.

    This action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to Puerto Rico's population.

    FEMA is authorized to use any equipment and resources at its discretion in an effort to provide relief.

    Emergency measures will be limited at 75 percent federal funding. 

    According to the official track by the National Hurricane Center, Dorian should be entering Puerto Rico by Ponce Wednesday on afternoon. It will cross the island diagonally and exit through Aguadilla between three to five hours after landfall. 

     

     

