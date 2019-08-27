‘People are more prepared than before': Puerto Ricans stockpile supplies as tropical storm nears

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - A steady stream of shoppers with carts filled with bottled water and canned food filed out of a Costco in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday afternoon as Tropical Storm Dorian nears the island.
Channel 9’s Nancy Alvarez is on the ground watching and talking to residents as they prepare for the storm, which is churning its way through the Caribbean.
She said shoppers were filling carts with everything from extension cords to garbage bags. The Costco store Alvarez stopped by ran out of bottled water Monday, but restocked in time for Tuesday. By then, the store had put in place a five-case limit per person.
Puerto Rico resident Isabel Aponte said island residents have learned a lesson since Hurricane Maria blew through nearly two years ago.
“A lot of people say it’s not gonna come, it’s not gonna happen. But I think now people are more prepared than before,” she said.
These are just a few.— Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) August 27, 2019
There are THOUSANDS of homes here still covered by blue tarps.
Just one reason Puerto Ricans are bracing for whatever #Dorian brings.@WFTV pic.twitter.com/cCdIbTWCnB
