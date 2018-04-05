  • Headless alligator dumped in Rockledge neighborhood prompts investigation

    By: Melonie Holt

    ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A discovery in a Rockledge neighborhood has state wildlife agents investigating what appears to be a case of gator poaching.

    Police were called when a nearby homeowner discovered a suspicious-looking tarp in the Timbers West subdivision near South Fiske Boulevard.

    Police said someone dumped a large dead alligator at the end of a cul-de-sac. The reptile’s head and tail were missing. 

    “I was out for my morning jog and I smelled something disgusting. I looked and I saw a poached gator,” said resident Dina Wuisman. 

    The penalty for killing an alligator during a closed season can range from a second-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony depending on the circumstances. 

    “We've lived here a long time and I've never seen anything that size here, you know? We've lived here 30 years. I wouldn't think it came from around here,” said resident Bill Wuisman. 

    A sanitation crew was sent to the gator's location.

    “There are a lot of crazy things that happen out here, but I never expected to wake to a headless alligator,” said resident Amy Rickabaugh.

    The statewide alligator harvesting season doesn’t begin until mid-August. 

    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials said a tag is required and only a certain number are distributed per county.

