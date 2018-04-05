Headless alligator dumped in Rockledge neighborhood prompts investigation

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A discovery in a Rockledge neighborhood has state wildlife agents investigating what appears to be a case of gator poaching.
Police were called when a nearby homeowner discovered a suspicious-looking tarp in the Timbers West subdivision near South Fiske Boulevard.
Related Headlines
Police said someone dumped a large dead alligator at the end of a cul-de-sac. The reptile’s head and tail were missing.
“I was out for my morning jog and I smelled something disgusting. I looked and I saw a poached gator,” said resident Dina Wuisman.
The penalty for killing an alligator during a closed season can range from a second-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony depending on the circumstances.
“We've lived here a long time and I've never seen anything that size here, you know? We've lived here 30 years. I wouldn't think it came from around here,” said resident Bill Wuisman.
A sanitation crew was sent to the gator's location.
“There are a lot of crazy things that happen out here, but I never expected to wake to a headless alligator,” said resident Amy Rickabaugh.
The statewide alligator harvesting season doesn’t begin until mid-August.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials said a tag is required and only a certain number are distributed per county.
WATCH: Facts about alligators
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}