Orlando Magic sponsors new Habitat for Humanity home in Greater Orlando & Osceola County

HOLDEN HEIGHTS, Fla. — On October 28, the Orlando Magic and AdventHealth took part in a home dedication ceremony alongside Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County in Orlando’s Holden Heights neighborhood.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County Celebrate Local Family’s New Home Orlando Magic, AdventHealth, and Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County celebrate a local family’s new home, marking the Magic’s 14th Habitat for Humanity home. (Loren B./WFTV)

Celebrating Angela and her six-year-old daughter’s new home, Orlando Magic and AdventHealth joined Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County for a dedication ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon at 1425 24th St., Orlando, 32805.

The Orlando Magic have sponsored 14 Habitat for Humanity homes in Greater Orlando & Osceola County, all certified by the Florida Green Building Coalition for eco-friendly standards. Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County envisions everyone having an affordable home.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County Celebrate Local Family’s New Home Orlando Magic, AdventHealth, and Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County celebrate a local family’s new home, marking the Magic’s 14th Habitat for Humanity home.

Angela and her daughter now have a new home with an affordable mortgage, providing stability, health, opportunity, and progress.

During the ceremony, Angela and her daughter were awarded a golden hammer, symbolizing their hard work and dedication. Additionally, they received a gift basket from STUFF the Magic Mascot, which includes Magic jerseys for the entire family and basketballs.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group