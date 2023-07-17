Heads up: This iconic building in Orlando’s Milk District will soon be listing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hoods Up -- one of Orlando’s most iconic vacant buildings -- will soon be up for sale.

The mid-century building sits at the southeast corner of North Bumby Avenue and East Robinson Street in the heart of the Milk District.

Atrium Management Company said Monday that it will facilitate the sale, lease or redevelopment of the property, which was built in 1957.

The real estate firm suggested the building could be the perfect space for a restaurant, bar, shop or office.

The building once served as a gas and service station before being purchased by its current owners in 1986 to be used as a franchise for an automotive repair shop.

“At that time, the owners undertook an EPA remediation process to remove and treat the underground fuel tanks,” the company said in a news release. “The automotive repair business was closed in the early 1990s, and the building has been sitting vacant ever since, becoming the subject of local rumors, art, and viral videos.”

The property comprises 12,235 square feet with 1,871 square feet of interior building space and 3,115 square feet of total covered space.

The company estimates that as many as 35,000 vehicles pass the building daily.

Those interested in purchasing or leasing the building can call listing agent Alexander Spock at 407-316-2471 or email him at aspock@atriumcg.com.

See a map of the building below:

