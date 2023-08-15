Local

Health Alert: Marion County FL Dept. of Health issues rabies warning after horse tests positive

Final meeting: FL Dept of Health in Marion County said after an unvaccinated horse tested positive for rabies source of transmission is currently under investigation. (Mgstudyo/iStock)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Marion County said after an unvaccinated horse tested positive for rabies the source of transmission is currently under investigation.

According to a news release, the incident took place in Reddick. An Animal with rabies could infect other animals that have not received a rabies vaccination.

Domestic animals are at risk if they are not vaccinated; rabies is always a danger in wild animal populations., Bill Thompson, Public Information Officer at the Florida Department of Health in Marion County said.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions to prevent exposure to rabies:

  • Avoid all contact with wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.
  • Never handle unfamiliar animals (wild or domestic), even if they appear friendly.
  • Do not feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or trash.
  • Keep rabies vaccinations current for all pets.
  • Keep pets under direct supervision so they do not come into contact with wild animals.
  • Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where they might encounter people and pets.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to DOH-Marion by calling 352-629-0137

For more information click here:

