Heat advisory issued for Daytona Beach as temperatures set to soar

ORLANDO, Fla. — A heat advisory has been issued for Thursday, with heat index values expected to exceed 108 degrees at times.

Residents of Daytona Beach will experience high temperatures initially, but relief is expected as rain increases by late this weekend, which will help reduce the heat.

The heat advisory is in effect due to the anticipated high heat index values, which pose a risk of heat-related illnesses if precautions are not taken.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.

WEATHER 07/30

