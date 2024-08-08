Heat advisory issued Thursday with heat index near 110 degrees in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be dangerously hot on Thursday.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-90s, but heat index values will approach 110 degrees.

A heat advisory has been issued for the entire area, in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People need to be safe while outside and stay hydrated.

Rain chances will also remain low today.

Our area will have a 30% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms Thursday afternoon.

Seasonal afternoon storms return by the end of the week and weekend.

