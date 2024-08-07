Maitland facility providing life changing therapies and services to all Central Florida families

MAITLAND, Fla. — A one of its kind facility in Central Florida will soon start offering more services and therapies to the community.

For more than 20 years, Shayna’s Village at the Heller Family Grove, located at The Roth Family JCC in Maitland, has taught kids how to share, be a good friend, and solve problems.

An increase in rates of autism, anxiety, and ADHD among children pushed them to do more.

“When a child is identified they’ll sit with the pediatric neuropsychologist, Julianna Bloom, and get their diagnosis but also get the road map,” Melissa Youngblood, the Chief Education Officer, at The Roth Family JCC, said.

Occupational, speech and language, and physical therapies are just a few of the resources that will now be available to any child in Central Florida all while staying at one facility.

This is on top of also offering a sensory spot, art room, and specialized kitchen.

“We really wanted to break down those barriers for families,” Youngblood said. “We want people to have access, to know their resources.”

It’s resources like this that weren’t readily available for Samantha Taylor. Her 19-year-old son, Joey, has autism and anxiety.

“There is no instruction manual, you are on your own, you have to figure this out as you go,” Taylor said.

She said when Joey was young, they had to travel all over for different therapies. She said this facility would’ve made their lives much easier at the time.

“I can’t imagine how this would’ve changed our journey, a one stop shop, all the therapies, doctors, and psychologist under one roof, would’ve been life changing for us,” Taylor said.

