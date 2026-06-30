Heat eases slightly, rain chances rise in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — While a hot Tuesday is on tap for Central Florida, the heat won’t be as extreme as in recent days.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said conditions won’t be as steamy and no heat advisory will be issued.

Afternoon highs Tuesday are expected to reach the low to mid 90s, with heat index values 100°-106°.

Partly cloudy skies will give way to widespread rain and storms for the Channel 9 viewing area — about a 60% chance.

Crimi said heavy pockets of rain with slow moving storms could lead to some nuisance flooding in areas with poor drainage. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and active lightning.

WFTV Tuesday weather outlook Hot with strong storms possible on Tuesday in Central Florida (WFTV staff)

Our rain chance will remain elevated through at least midweek, but afternoon sea breeze storms will remain in the forecast through the holiday weekend.

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