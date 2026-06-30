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Human remains found in wooded area of Lake County

Mascotte police said the remains were found off of Midway Avenue.

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Mascotte police investigate after remains found in wooded area FILE IMAGE: City of Mascotte welcome sign (Nick Papantonis)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

MASCOTTE, Fla. — The recent discovery of skeletal remains in Lake County has led to an investigation.

The Mascotte Police Department said someone came across the remains in a wooded area near Midway Avenue.

The department said its detectives and the medical examiner are working to figure out who that person was and how they died.

Channel 9 has a crew in Mascotte and has reached out to police for additional details in this case.

Mascotte police investigate after remains found in wooded area FILE IMAGE: Mascotte Police Department partol vehicle

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates on this developing story.

Mascotte skeletal remains Mascotte Police Department is conducting a death investigation after skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area. (Mascotte Police Department)

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