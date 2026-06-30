Human remains found in wooded area of Lake County

MASCOTTE, Fla. — The recent discovery of skeletal remains in Lake County has led to an investigation.
The Mascotte Police Department said someone came across the remains in a wooded area near Midway Avenue.
The department said its detectives and the medical examiner are working to figure out who that person was and how they died.
Channel 9 has a crew in Mascotte and has reached out to police for additional details in this case.
Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates on this developing story.
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