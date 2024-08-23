Heavy police presence reported on Wymore Road in Winter park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A large police presence was reported on Wymore Road in Winter Park Friday afternoon.

According to the Winter Park Police Department, all northbound lanes of traffic were shut down on Wymore Road between Kennedy Boulevard and Lee Road for what was described as an “active police investigation.”

The police department has not shared any additional information on the exact nature of that response except to say that they’re assisting with traffic control as part of an investigation by the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Traffic is being diverted, and residents are being asked to expect delays or find an alternate route around the area.

Channel 9 has crews responding to the scene.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

