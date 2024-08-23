Lake County warns residents over fake election workers

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Lake County are warning residents about fake election workers.

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays said his office has been told that people have been walking through neighborhoods presenting themselves as officials inquiring about who they voted for.

“It is so unfortunate that some people resort to such tactics, which serves only to undermine voter confidence,” Hays said. “The voters of Lake County should be assured that the Canvassing Board has certified the 2024 Primary Election Unofficial Results and there have been absolutely no problems with any aspect of the recently concluded election. Everything related to the election and the compilation of the results worked very well.”

Hays said his office does not canvass neighborhoods asking who you voted for.

Officials said anyone who engages in this activity should be ignored and reported to law enforcement.

