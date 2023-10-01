ORLANDO, Fla. — Drier air should begin to move in.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said heavy rains are shifting south, passing through southern Orange, Osceola, Brevard and parts of Polk counties into the early evening before tapering.

They’ve been falling along a front that will shift south, eventually taking the rain with it.

Drier air moves in behind the front and the next few days look calmer.

Scattered rain will return to the forecast through the week, mainly along the coast by Wednesday, then a little more as a front passes Saturday.

Heavy rain passes through Central Florida Sunday (WFTV/WFTV)

