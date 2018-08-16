  • Here's how to get your SunPass overdraft fees reimbursed

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation said that beginning Thursday, SunPass customers may submit requests for overdraft fee reimbursements on SunPass.com.

    Officials said that as backlogged transactions were posted, some customers were charged overdraft fees by banks.

    Customers may file a claim by faxing 1-888-265-1725 (in the U.S. only), by mailing General Customer Correspondence & Enrollment, Florida Department of Transportation/SunPass, P.O. Box 447, Ocoee, FL 34761, or in person at a SunPass office. Click here for locations.

    Requests submitted online or at a SunPass office will be processed within four to five business days.

    To qualify, customers must submit bank records that show at least two automatic replenishments and overdraft fees that were charged between June 11 and Aug. 17.

    Customers may have a check mailed to them or have their SunPass account credited.

    Late fees and penalties will be waived in order to allow customers time to manage the transactions that have been posted to their accounts, officials said.

    "Today, SunPass deployed an overdraft claims process to make our customers whole," FDOT Secretary Mike Dew said. "We will not let Conduent off the hook and the bill for reimbursements will be sent directly to Conduent. SunPass customer service representatives are trained and ready to receive calls from customers who may have been impacted." 

    Customers with questions may call the SunPass Customer Service Center at 888-865-5352. Click here for more details.

