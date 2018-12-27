Here's how to watch the Fiesta Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida Knights will play the Louisiana State University Tigers on New Year's Day in the 48th edition of the Fiesta Bowl.
The game will kick off at 1 p.m. at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Related Headlines
The first meeting between the two football programs will be aired on ESPN and ESPN Radio.
Read: You might be a UCF Knight if...
Fans who sign in through a TV provider may watch a livestream of the game on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.
The game will also be streamed on over-the-top internet television services, including PlayStation Vue, fuboTV, Sling TV, DirecTV Now, Hulu and YouTube TV.
Sports anchor Joe Kepner will follow the Knights to Arizona. Follow his journey on Facebook and Twitter.
Click here for all things Fiesta Bowl, and download the free WFTV news app to read more stories about UCF.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}